India News | One COVID-19 Patient Dies in U'khand as Infection Tally Rises to 958

Dehradun, Jun 1 (PTI) A coronavirus patient died as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 958 with 52 fresh cases in Uttarakhand, a state Health Department bulletin said on Monday.

So far, the virus has claimed six lives in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Rishikesh's AIIMS.

The patient died on Sunday night due to severe sepsis and septic shock, the bulletin said.

Twenty-one of the fresh cases were reported from Champawat; nine from Dehradun; eight from Haridwar; six from Pithoragarh; five from Bageshwar; and three from Nainital, the bulletin added.

All new patients had returned from other states, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 120 patients were discharged from hospitals. Till now, 222 patients have recovered from the disease in Uttarakhand, the bulletin said.

