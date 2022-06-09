Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): A person was killed and 12 others injured in a clash over a land dispute in Kamrup district of Assam on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Sontoli area on Thursday morning, the police said.

"One person was killed and 12 others injured in the clash between two groups over a land dispute. We have arrested four persons in connection with the incident," Hitesh Roy, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, told ANI.

The deceased has been identified as Ali Akbar, about 50 years in age and a local farmer.

According to the police, the dispute took place over a piece of land in Kismat Kathami village in Sontoli area which eventually turned violent. The two groups attacked each other with iron rods, sticks, and sharp weapons.

The injured persons were initially taken to Sontoli Primary Health Centre. Eight of them were referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

