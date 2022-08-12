Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) A man was burnt to death and nine others were injured on Friday when an acid tank exploded due to lightning at Hindustan Zinc in Rajasthan's ??Chittorgarh district, police said.

The injured have been referred to Udaipur, they said.

Ten employees present at the scene were burnt due to acid leakage after lightning struck the tank at Hindustan Zinc's hydro plant, Additional Superintendent of Police Kailash Singh Sandhu said.

The injured employees were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Chittorgarh where one of them died during treatment, he said.

He said nine others who were seriously injured in the accident have been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The additional SP said efforts are being made to identify the deceased.

