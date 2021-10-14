Ghaziabad, Oct 14 (PTI) One person died and three others were injured when a bus ferrying staff members of an electronics company fell down from a flyover here after hitting a biker, police said on Thursday.

The bus attached with LG Electronics Company of Greater Noida met with the accident near Bhatia turn of GT Road Kotwali area on Wednesday night when its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, City SP (Second) Nipun Agarwal said.

The deceased was identified as Brijesh Pandey while driver Mahendra and two employees -- Sunil and Yogesh -- suffered injuries, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the injured driver Mahendra by the brother of Pandey.

Apart from the police investigation, a four-member committee has been constituted under the aegis of the city magistrate to find the actual cause of the accident, officials said.

Executive engineer of PWD, additional regional transport officer, reserve inspector technical and police circle officer have been designated members of the committee, DM R K Singh told PTI.

They will submit their report within a week, the DM said.

