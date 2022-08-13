New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 24-year-old lift technician died and his two friends were injured after their motorcycle bike hit a side wall of a flyover in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday. Police were informed about the crash around 3.30 pm. Three people were on the motorcycle which rammed into the side wall of Dharmapura flyover, GT Road while they were going towards ISBT, a senior police officer said.

They were taken to hospital, which declared Vikas, resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, brought dead. The other two identified as Sunny and Rahul, who are also lift technicians and residents of Loni, suffered injuries, the officer said.

A case was registered and investigation has been taken up, police said.

The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they added.

