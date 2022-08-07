Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) One person was killed and two others injured Sunday when a landslide struck a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Two daily wage workers of Jal Shakti department along with a labourer were repairing a water pipeline at Simbli in Darhal dhok when they came under the landslide, the officials said.

They said the locals immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated the three to hospital, where one of the daily wagers, Mohd Shabir (48) of Chowkian village, was declared dead.

