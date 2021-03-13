Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) A woman died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday as 144 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 22,976 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

According to a health bulletin, the number of people who died from the infection in the union territory has reached 358 with the death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday.

The number of active cases rose from 936 on Friday to 1,032 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

A total of 47 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,586, it said.

So far, 2,76,905 samples have been taken for testing, of which 2,52,953 tested negative while reports of 109 are awaited, it said.

