Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday as 149 fresh infections surfaced, taking the number of cases to 3,20,078, according to an official report.

So far, 2,786 people have died from the infection in the state, it added.

The death took place in Jodhpur while the maximum 60 cases were reported from Kota, the report said.

Seventeen people tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur while 13 cases each were reported from Jodhpur and Udaipur.

A total of 3,16,061 covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases is 1,231, the report said.

