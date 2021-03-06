Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Telangana registered 170 new coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,640 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 28, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, Karimnagar districts with 15 and 14 and 12 respectively, a state government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on March 5.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,96,166, while 1,936 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 40,712 samples were tested on March 5.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 89,24,007.

The samples tested per million population was 2,39,763, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.80 per cent, while it was 97 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)