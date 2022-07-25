Botad, Jul 25 (PTI) At least one person died and seven others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Rojid village in Botad district of Gujarat, a senior police officer said on Monday.

He said the death toll may rise as some of those admitted to hospitals in Botad and Bhavnagar are in critical condition.

"So far, one person has died after consuming suspected hooch on Sunday night at Rojid village in Barvala taluka. Seven others are admitted to government hospitals in Botad town and the neighbouring Bhavnagar district. Some of them are critical. A special team of doctors has arrived at Botad to provide better treatment," said Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range), Ashok Kumar Yadav, outside the civil hospital in Botad town.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the incident and nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, the wife of a victim undergoing treatment told reporters that her husband's condition started deteriorating hours after he consumed hooch at Rojid village on Sunday night.

One Himmatbhai, who is recovering, claimed at least 15 people fell ill after consuming the hooch they had purchased from a bootlegger on Sunday night.

