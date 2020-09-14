Buldhana, Sep 14 (PTI) One person drowned, while two others went missing while swimming in the flooded Vidupa river here in Maharashtra on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place around 10 am near Changephal villegeunder Sindkhed taluka of Buldhana district, they said.

Also Read | Kukke Subrahmanya Temple Reopens in Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Scare.

A group of five friends had gone for a swim in the flooded river of which three were swept away by fast-flowing waters, the police said.

The body of one of them, Gangaram Shantiram (30), was later recovered from the river, while the two others, Dnyaneshwar Dhondiram Bhalerao (22) and Balu Suresh Bangar (23), were still missing, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Carried Out 3,186 Ceasefire Violations Along LoC in Jammu Region Till September 7, Says Government.

A search was on for the missing persons, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)