Aizawl, Jun 22 (PTI) One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 142, a health official said on Monday.

The new patient, who hails from Siaha district, had recently returned to the state from Delhi, he said.

On the other hand, three more persons -- two from Aizawl district and one from Mamit -- have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from state-run Zoram Medical College during the day, the official said.

Of the 142 cases, 130 are active while 12 people have recovered, he said.

Meanwhile, churches in the state organised special prayers on Sunday night for the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

People offered their prayers from their houses in response to a call by the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches in the state.

Similar prayers were organised twice in March.

Congregations in churches in the state have been suspended in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

