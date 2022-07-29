Sonbhadra, Jul 29 (PTI) One person has been arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on two local journalists in a market here, police said.

The accused identified as Brajesh Jaiswal, a resident of Bihar's Kaimur district, has been sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Shankar Mishra said.

Also Read | Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Denies Reports of Merger With Uber, Says 'We're Very Profitable and Growing Well'.

A pistol and cartridges were recovered from Jaiswal, he said.

The Additional SP said that 15 days ago, two journalists working for local newspapers were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Kaliyari market area here.

Also Read | PTI Funding Case: How a Cricket Match in UK Was Used To Fund Imran Khan's Party.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that a day before the attack, he had an argument with the journalists.

"The journalists — Shyam Sunder Pandey and Laddu Pandey — working for different newspapers were sitting at a hotel in the market when they were shot at by the motorcycle-borne assailants," SHO Pranav Srivastava had said.

They were referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)