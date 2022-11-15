Surat, Nov 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested by the crime branch in Surat city in Gujarat for hiding 1.796 kg of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.80 crore in his flat, police said on Tuesday.

Police also seized cash worth Rs 4.05 lakh from the flat of the accused after raiding it on Monday.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the NDPS Act.

