Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI): City Crime Branch, Bengaluru arrested one person for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at Indian Premier League (IPL) and seized Rs 30.5 lakh and two cell phones, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered at Talagattapura police station, Bengaluru.

Also Read | ‘All Terrorists Are Raised in Madrasas And They Have Turned J&K into a Terror Factory’, Says BJP MLA Usha Thakur; Watch Video.

On October 17, Bengaluru Police raided four locations where illegal betting was being held on the ongoing IPL matches and seized a total of Rs 21 lakhs in the operation.

Earlier on October 4, four persons were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at three locations in Bengaluru over alleged cricket betting during the Indian Premier League and seized Rs 4,91,510 in cash and six mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

Also Read | Deepfake: Bot Turning Women’s Photographs Into Nude Pics Created by Cybercriminals, Says Sensity Report.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)