Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday, said Manor police.

According to the Manor police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada in the Vikramgarh area of Palghar district, has been allegedly raping a woman from his village for the last five months.

The matter came to light when the woman became pregnant, after which the victim's family registered a case at the nearest police station. (ANI)

