Noida (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The Noida Police on Monday said it has arrested a suspected drug trafficker here and seized nearly 30 kg of cannabis.

The suspect is part of a larger network of a drug syndicate working in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), officials said.

Lalit Gupta was arrested within a fortnight of seizure of around 100 kg of cannabis here, they said.

"On June 2, a team of Phase-2 police station officials had arrested three men and recovered around 100 kg cannabis from them. One of the accused was in police remand and during interrogation, he revealed to police some of his links and network," a police spokesperson said.

"Based on the information, Lalit Gupta, who hails from Hathras district in western Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed on Monday morning and 29.60 kg of cannabis, estimated worth Rs 3 lakh, was seized from him," the spokesperson said.

Gupta has a criminal history in drug-related cases and has been booked two times – in 2012 and 2019 – by police in his home district of Hathras, the officials said.

They said a fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Phase-2 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are further probing links of these cases to a wider drug racket spread in Delhi-NCR, the officials said.

