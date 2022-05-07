Jammu, May 7 (PTI) A suspected narcotic smuggler was arrested on Saturday with 80 kg of poppy straw in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mohammad Rafi, a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab, was driving a mini-load carrier without registration number when he was stopped for checking at Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police spokesman said.

During checking of the vehicle meant to transport poultry, a total of 80 kg poppy straw, which was tactfully concealed in the modified body of the vehicle, was seized, he said.

Rafi, who was driving the vehicle, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

