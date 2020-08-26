Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) One person was injured as fire broke out in a building in south Mumbai's Fort area on Wednesday evening, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Wednesday, this was the second fire incident in the city. Early morning a fire erupted in a building in Worli, but no one was injured.

The fire started at Bahubali building on Kawasji Patel Road in Fort around 7.15 pm and dousing operations were on, the BMC official said.

Five fire engines were at the spot.

A 22-year-old man suffered 30-35 per cent burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to a nearby private hospital, the official said.

