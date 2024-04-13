Jorhat(Assam), Apr 13 (PTI) One person was injured in an attack by a rhinoceros while another in firing by forest guards who were trying to send back the animal towards the Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, an official said.

A youth was attacked during his morning walk by the rhino, suspected to have strayed out of the national park, in the Bafala area here.

The youth was seriously injured and admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

In another incident in the Dergaon area of Golaghat district, one person was injured when forest guards opened fire at the Kayroni area to chase back a rhino to the park.

The injured person was also admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, the official added.

