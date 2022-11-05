Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed in the NSC Bose Road in Chennai on Friday night, said police.

"One died and three were injured in a building portion collapse incident in NSC Bose Road in Chennai," said police officials.

Fire Service persons rescued the wounded persons and were involved in clearing the debris.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

