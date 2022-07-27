Sivakasi (TN) Jul 27 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured in a blast at a fire cracker unit near here on Wednesday.

Also Read | A 31-yr-old Woman, a Mother of Four, Eloped with a 14-yr-old Boy with Whom She Had … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Police said Jayaraman (47) and Bhuvaneswaran were working at a private fireworks factory at Keezhanmai Naadu. The crackers went off suddenly killing Jayaraman on the spot.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students in Seoni School Hold Umbrella Inside Classroom As Roof Leaks.

Bhuvaneswaran has been admitted to hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Tahsildar Sridhar visited the fireworks unit.

Alangulam police registered a case and investigation is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)