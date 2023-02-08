New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): One person was killed after a fire broke out due to a cylinder explosion in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, fire department officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at a gas cylinder refilling shop in Harijan Colony near Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

Officials said a total of six fire tenders along with the rescue teams of the fire department were rushed to douse the flames and carry out the rescue operation.

"Prime facie, it appears that there was a short-circuit in some electronic gadget that led to fire and explosion," officials added.

Police said the deceased was identified as Ravi Sharma, 25 and was the son of the shop owner. No other casualty was reported.

"During the enquiry, it was learnt that the fire broke out on the ground floor, at a grocery shop, due to a short circuit. The flames reached a cylinder that exploded. A case of death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to fire and the combustible matter was registered under Indian Penal Code's sections 304A and 285," officials said.

Further investigation is underway, officials said. (ANI)

