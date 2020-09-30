Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A motorcycle fell off a flyover after hitting a road divider and landed on a road under it here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, killing a pillion rider, police said.

The incident occurred on Majiwada flyover on its Ghodbunder-Nashik lane, said a police officer.

Also Read | Man-Eater Leopard Shot Dead in Pithoragarh by Official Hunter, Had Mauled Two People to Death.

The deceased pillion rider is identified as Abuzer Shafik Shaikh, while his friend who was riding the motorcycle was injured, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)