Uttarkashi, Jun 23 (PTI) Driver of a dumper truck was killed and his two companions injured early on Thursday when the vehicle fell into a gorge in the district.

The mishap occurred on the Baldogi-Jogath road around 2 am, Dharasu police station Sub-Inspector Anoop Nayal said.

The dumper truck fell into a 30-metre-deep gorge, killing the driver on the spot and leaving two others riding with him injured, he said.

The injured were rushed to a Chinyalisaur hospital, the official said. PTI COR ALM

