Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): One worker died and at least two were injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday morning.

Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area.

According to the police, the accident took place during oxygen cylinder refilling. The deceased has been identified as Imrad Ali who is an oxygen plant worker, the police said.

The police informed that one injured person is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital while another injured was discharged after administering medical aid.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)