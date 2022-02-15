Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI): One person has been killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit at Nalliveeranpatti in Tamil Nadu today.

Aneesh Sekhar, District Collector Madurai, while confirming the incident said, "One person has been killed and two have been injured owing to the explosion at the illegal firecracker making unit in Madurai district."

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 49,999.

An investigation in this regard has been initiated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)