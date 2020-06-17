India News | One More Arrested in 2015 Behbal Kalan Police Firing Case

Chandigarh [India], June 17 (ANI): Punjab Police has arrested a Faridkot resident on charges of fabricating evidence and conniving then Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing.

Sharma was arrested earlier and chargesheeted in the case, but is currently out on interim bail from the High Court on health grounds.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, chief investigating officer of the SIT, said the accused, Suhail Singh Brar, had been produced before a court and remanded to four days of police custody.

According to an official release, "initial investigations showed that it was at the residence of Brar, a close confidant of Sharma, that the entire self-defence conspiracy of Sharma and other corrupt police officials of that time was executed."

"Brar allegedly facilitated the police officials by providing them his residential premises and his 12 bore gun to fire shots on the pilot gypsy of Sharma, who had claimed that it was after the gypsy was fired at by a mob of protestors that the police retaliated," it said.

As per the SIT investigations, when the firing took place in Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, on protestors sitting peacefully on dharna after a series of incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Bargari and other places, the police team responsible for the firing hatched a conspiracy theory of self-defence.

"They fabricated evidence by creating fake bullet marks on the pilot gypsy of then Moga SSP, Charanjit Singh Sharma, to support their self-defence theory. Further, Sharma's driver Gurnam Singh, who was driving the escort vehicle, has confirmed that no shot was fired on his Maruti Gypsy," read the release.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said Brar's arrest had unravelled a major link in the chain of events in the Behbal Kalan case, and further investigations were expected to unravel more aspects of the conspiracy.

Meanwhile, investigations are also continuing in the Kotkapura firing case, in which three chargesheets have been filed in the court of Faridkot against six persons, including the then Halqa in charge and MLA Mantar Brar, IG Paramraj Singh Umaranangal, SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma and three others.

The SIT was constituted in February this year to ensure a fair probe into the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases after the CBI's failure to complete the investigation, said the release. (ANI)

