Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) One more COVID-19 patient died, taking the death toll to 66 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Meanwhile, 90 more fresh cases including 33 jail inmates, two bank employees and one policeman were reported raising the active caseload to 1,126 in the district.

The inmates are one of the worst-affected due to COVID-19 as the total number of cases in jails has gone up to 575.

Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J said 471 sample results were received of which 90 people tested positive.

As many as 113 people have recovered, taking the number of those cured of the disease to 3,142 in the district.

