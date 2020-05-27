India News | One More COVID-19 Case in Ladakh, Total Count 54

Leh (Ladakh) [India], May 27 (ANI): One more COVID-19 case was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 54.

An official release said that active cases in the UT are 11 - two in Leh district and nine in Kargil district.

Also Read | Delhi Hotels Told to Refund Half-Rent to Foreign Returnees as Quarantine Period Reduced: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

It said routine immunisation is being conducted at various health institutions of Kargil while adhering to social distancing norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)