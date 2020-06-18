India News | One More COVID-19 Death in Jharkhand, Toll Rises to 11

Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Jharkhand reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 11, a government bulletin said.

This is the second death in the last two days with the mortality rate of the state standing at 0.57 per cent compared to the national rate of 3.33 per cent, it said.

Twenty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were detected during the day taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,919, the bulletin said.

With 47 people recovering from the disease, the total number of cured patients now stands at 1,198.

Jharkhand now has 710 active cases, it said.

Of the total coronavirus positive cases, 1,588 were migrant workers, the bulletin added.

