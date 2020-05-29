India News | One More COVID-19 Death in Jharkhand, Total Cases 521

Ranchi, May 29 (PTI) One more person died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the death toll due to the disease to five while the number of cases rose to 521 with 45 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state, a government bulletin said.

A person died in Giridih due to COVID-19, it said.

Also Read | Congress Alleges BJP Govt Reducing Income of SBI Depositors by Bringing Down Interest Rates.

The previous COVID-19 fatalities had been reported from Ranchi (2), Koderma (1) and Bokaro (1).

Of the total 521 COVID-19 cases, 300 are active while 216 people have been discharged as they have been cured and five have died, health officials said.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Rs 4 Crore Penalty on Citibank for Non-Compliance With Various Regulatory Norms.

As many as 313 migrants who recently returned to the state tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,016 travellers completed observation of 28 days, the bulletin said.

While 98,575 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,76,483 people are in home quarantine, it said.

The recovery rate of patients in Jharkhand is 41.45 as against the national rate of 42.88 per cent. The mortality rate in the state is 0.95 per cent as against the national rate of 2.85 per cent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)