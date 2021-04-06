Noida (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded one fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the district's death toll to 93, official data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, had on Monday recorded its first fatality linked to the coronavirus after a gap of three months.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 94 new cases as its active case count continued an upward trend to reach 579 from 544 the previous day, according to figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 58 patients got discharged during the period in which the overall recoveries reached 25,903 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.47 per cent on Tuesday, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 27,509 from 22,820 on Monday while the overall recoveries reached 6,03,495 and the death toll reached 8,924 on Tuesday, the data showed.

