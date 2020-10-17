Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 20 fresh cases.

The district's death toll has mounted to 70, while the number of active cases stands at 474.

Also Read | Gyms, Fitness Centres to Reopen in Maharashtra From October 25 Under COVID-19 Safety Norms.

The latest victim of the disease here is a 52-year-old man who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarazpur on October 14, District Magistrate Selvakumar J said.

The official said 30 more people have recovered, taking the number of cured persons to 4,931.

Also Read | Dasara 2020: Nine Day Dasara Festival Gets Off to Colourful Start at Kanaka Durga Temple in Vjayawada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)