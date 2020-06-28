New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A CRPF personnel who was under treatment with plasma therapy for COVID-19, on Sunday passed away, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to nine, officials said.

According to the official data, four new cases were reported today from various units and have been kept in isolation centres.

Also Read | Priyanka Boro, Accomplished Dancer and College Student, Killed in Guwahati Landslide.

"One CRPF personnel who was under treatment with plasma therapy for COVID-19, breathed his last today. Four new cases detected from various units and kept in isolation centres," an official said.

"There are 1,057 positive cases including 540 active cases, 508 recovered and 9 deaths so far," added the official. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus To Launch 3 New Affordable Smart TVs in India on July 2, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)