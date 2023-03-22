Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Another FIR has been registered against pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, who has been declared a fugitive by the Punjab Police, on the complaint of the granthi of Nangal Ambian gurdwara.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday in Jalandhar's Shahkot police station.

In Nangal Ambian gurdwara in Jalandhar district, the Sikh preacher changed his traditional attire and escaped from there.

Amid the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his four other aides, who helped 'Waris Punjab De' chief to escape from Jalandhar were detained and thereafter produced in court on Wednesday in Ludhiana, informed the police.

ADSP Rupinder Kaur Sra said, "The four accused have been sent to jail for precautionary reasons. They have been identified as Manpreet, Gurdeep, Harpreet, and Gurpej. Further investigation into the matter is underway".

Earlier in the day, the bike on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh fled was recovered by Punjab Police, Jalandhar SSP Swarndeep Singh said on Wednesday.

Previously, CCTV visuals came up, in which Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18.

Punjab Police IG (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "He is still on the run. We are making all efforts to arrest him. We're hopeful that we'll arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies."

"A total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state," he added.

Earlier, a local villager in Jalandhar said they got to know on Tuesday that Amritpal Singh and his accomplices came to the village on March 18.

"We got to know today morning when the police came that Amritpal along with his associates was here in the village on March 18. He changed clothes at the local gurudwara, had food, and then went away on a motorcycle. Babaji who's being questioned by police now had admitted that Amritpal came here," the villager said.

Locals of the Jalandhar village claimed Amritpal Singh's presence in their village on March 18. A CCTV video has emerged sourced from the local villagers. Punjab police have not officially confirmed this.

The video shows a car and men waiting on a bike near a field. Another bike is parked nearby and as the first bike moves with three riders, the other also readies to leave.

He also said that National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

As part of its efforts to arrest Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police released his pictures. One of the pictures shows Amritpal Singh as clean-shaven."There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures," Gill said.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".Punjab Police on Saturday launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. (ANI)

