Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava on Friday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I got antigen test (for COVID-19) done along with my family and close staff, in which I tested positive as per the initial report. I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," Bhargav said in a tweet on Friday evening.

Bhargava is the sixth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive.

Chouhan himself had tested positive for the infection in the last week of July and recovered after treatment.

Earlier, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested coronavirus positive.

