Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): One more unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter at Feeripora area in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday.

The total number of terrorists killed in the encounter increased to two. The operation is underway and further details are awaited, it added.

Earlier in the morning today, the encounter broke between the security forces and terrorists in the Feeripora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

"Encounter has started at Feeripora area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. (ANI)

