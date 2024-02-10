New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC), constituted by the government under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country held its meeting with the political parties on Saturday.

The HLC held interactions with a delegation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party led by P Wilson, Member of Parliament. In the interactions, the party presented its views on the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Also Read | Indian Space Sector To Be Turned Into Business Activity Instead of Government Programme, Says ISRO Chairman S Somanath.

Anupriya Patel, President of Apna Dal (Soneylal) and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries also met the Chairman of HLC and presented the views of her party.

The Committee also reviewed work done since its constitution and the consultation process presently underway.

Also Read | Tripura: Elephant Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Train in Khowai District.

The Committee also held a meeting with NK Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission; Dr Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

Recently, the Committee held interactions with the members of the Republican Party of India-Athawale ( RPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in regard to holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Ramdas Athawale, MoS Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and President of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), presented his party's views on holding simultaneous elections in the country before the committee.

Continuing the consultations, the HLC also had interactions with Pankaj Kumar Gupta, National Secretary and Jasmine Shah, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. They submitted their party's views before the committee.

On Wednesday, the Committee held personal interactions with D. Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India, as part of the consultations with political parties. D. Raja submitted his views orally and in writing before the Committee.

On Tuesday, the Committee held interactions with representatives of three political parties, namely the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on the holding of simultaneous elections in the country.

Earlier, on January 27, Ram Nath Kovind held consultations with Justice U. U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Deepak 'Pandurang' Dhavalikar, President, Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa. The party has offered its strong support to the concept of One Nation, One Election, inter alia, because it will strengthen grass-roots democracy.

Recently, the Committee had also met a delegation of the Lok Jan Shakti Party, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

The committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)