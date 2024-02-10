New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, and its members Subhash Kashyap, NK Singh and Sanjay Kothari on Friday began holding interactions with State Election Commissioners (SECs) to seek their views on holding simultaneous elections. Rajiv Mani, Secretary to the HLC was also present at the meeting.

In this regards, the committee held meetings with Madhukar Gupta, State Election Commissioner of Rajasthan, Sanjay Shrivastava, Former State Election Commissioner UT of Delhi and Chandigarh, and Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana.

Earlier, on January 27, Ram Nath Kovind, held consultations with Justice UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India and Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Recently, the committee had also held the consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM.

Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue.

The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

