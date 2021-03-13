Port Blair, Mar 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,029 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Saturday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

"The new patient was diagnosed with the disease on Friday after a gap of two days," the official said.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

One person was cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,961, the official said.

The Union Territory now has six active cases.

Altogether, 11,378 health professionals and frontline workers have been inoculated till Friday, and 3,341 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 2,88,197 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.74 per cent, he added.

