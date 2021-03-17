Port Blair, Mar 17 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 5,032 as one more person tested positive for the virus in the union territory in the last 24- hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The archipelago now has three active COVID-19 cases and all the three patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

One more person recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,967.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 2,95,827 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.70 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 12,086 health care and frontline workers have been inoculated till Tuesday, and 1,611 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.

A total of 3,762 health care workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

