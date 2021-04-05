Aizawl, Apr 5 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 4,491, an official said.

The state now has 41 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,439 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11.

The state has so far tested 2,55,297 samples for COVID-19, including 426 on Sunday.

A total of 53,673 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, of which 14,655 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

