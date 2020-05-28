India News | One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Goa; State Tally Rises to 69

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 28 (ANI): After one person tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Goa's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 69, informed the Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

"One person has tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 69," said the directorate of health services.

Also Read | Another Head Constable of Mumbai Police Dies Due to COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

The number of cases is inclusive of 31 patients who are active cases while 38 patients have recovered from the disease.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Has No Locus Standi, Should Be Embarrassed to Even Mention Minorities’: India on Islamabad’s Objection Over Construction of Ram Temple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)