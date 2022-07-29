By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in one of the two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case has mentioned about a plan to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar by some suspected persons.

Also Read | Punjab: Cooperative Bank Employees Held in Ropar for Embezzling Rs 1.24 Crore.

Both the FIRs were registered on July 22-- first mentioned a plan to disturb the PM's visit by some suspected persons who had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11, while the other one was linked to the interception of one Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir by Bihar Police on July 14 for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms.

"During the proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Bihar, some suspected persons had assembled in Phulwari Sharif area on July 11, 2022," mentioned the first FIR.

Also Read | YouTube Allows Creators To Turn Their Longer Videos Into Shorts, Here's How.

The FIR also stated that a raid was carried out on the basis of secret information which resulted in the interception of two persons Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalauddin from Patna, and the seizure of several incriminating articles as well as documents related to "anti-India activities".

The FIR, which named 26 suspects, also said that initially, a case was registered on July 12 by the Bihar Police at Phulwari Sharif police station.

The NIA took over and re-registered the case based on an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of the gravity of the offence and its national security ramifications.

The second FIR is based on the interception of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a residence of Munir Colony in Phulwari Sharif, on July 14.

Tahir, as per the FIR, was allegedly involved in "anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms".

"During the interrogation of Margub Ahmad Danish, it was revealed that he was the admin to two WhatsApp groups named "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and a group on BIP chat having the same name "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and that, he is involved in the radicalisation of impressionable youth in India," the FIR said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)