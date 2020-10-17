Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): One terrorist was eliminated and one AK rifle was recovered in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district on Saturday.

"A joint operation was launched today early morning in Anantnag based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. One terrorist eliminated and one AK rifle recovered, "Indian Army said in a statement.

The joint operation is in progress, Army said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

