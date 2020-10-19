Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.

Also Read | How to Create Google 'People Cards' in Four Simple Steps.

"Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. The encounter is still underway," Kashmir Zone Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Malabar 2020: Australia Will Join India, Japan and US in the Naval Exercise, Says Defence Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)