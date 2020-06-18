India News | One Terrorist Neutralised in J-K's Shopian Encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter in Munand area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

The operation is underway and further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. (ANI)

