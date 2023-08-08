Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): One terrorist was shot dead and the another was injured as infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch sector here on Monday morning. Security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist killed along the Line of Control (LoC).

Poonch Commanding Officer (CO) Avijit Singh in a press conference with SSP Vinay Kumar said, "During the night of August 6 and 7, alert troops deployed on the LoC in the Poonch sector observed a suspicious movement of a group of two individuals trying to sneak across the Line of Control. As both infiltrators moved towards own side of the LoC, the ambushers challenged the infiltrators. On being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire on troops in the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was shot dead and the other was injured."

"The injured terrorist managed to sneak into the forest close to the LoC, taking advantage of the thick foliage, rain and rocky outcrop. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the LoC," CO Avijit Singh added.

CO Avijit Singh said that the complete operation was based on the intelligence of Jammu and Kashmir police on the likelihood of an infiltration attempt. The Indian army troops along with Special operation group of Jammu and Kashmir police had put in place multiple ambushes along the LOC in the Poonch sector which resulted in elimination of this infiltration bid.

He further said, "Our troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under constant observation throught new generation electro-optical devices. A joint operation was launched after the first light in which dead body of one terrorist was recovered." (ANI)

