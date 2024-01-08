One unlisted cadre of the proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwamohan) surrendered before the BSF. (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 8 (ANI): One unlisted cadre of the proscribed National Liberation Front of Tripura (Bishwamohan) surrendered before the Border Security Force in Tripura on Sunday.

"On January 7, in the area of Border Outpost (BOP) Manoranjan under Chawmanu, Dhalai, one unlisted cadre of the NLFT (BM) surrendered before BSF authorities," a BSF official said.

In the wee hours of the day, Uday Manik Jamatia, a resident of village Tulsiram Bari, Police Station Killa, Gomati district, decided to leave the path of violence and surrender to live a normal life and to be involved in the mainstream of the nation.

The surrendered insurgent joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in September 2023.

"Tripura State has been insurgency-prone for the last few decades. Due to the endeavours of central agencies and state authorities, in the recent past, several cadres of the NLFT (BM) opted to return to the mainstream of society. Such an example will certainly motivate the misguided youths to leave the path of violence," BSF said.

In a related incident, Tripura Police arrested two top militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (Biswamohan) in December last year.

The arrested militants were identified as Sachin Debbarma and Utpal Debbarma. The arrest is considered an important development, as Sachin Debbarma was a self-styled Army Chief and Utpal Debbarma was a self-styled Secretary General of the NLFT. (ANI)

